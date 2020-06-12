Briefs | Typhoon may hit SARs over weekend

A low-pressure area that is developing near the Philippines has the coast of Guangdong in its trajectory, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) announced in a severe weather reminder. It will likely reach both SARs this coming Sunday. Despite its currently unclear path and intensity, the SMG forecasts that the meteorological phenomenon may “bring unsettled weather” to Macau. Meanwhile, a forecast on Windy.com expects the cyclone to make landfall in Hong Kong on Sunday with wind speeds ranging from 60km/h to 75 km/h. Residents are reminded to stay tuned for authorities’ updates on the situation.

Lawmaker doubts gov’t’s flood-prevention measures

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun has asked the city’s government to reveal the results of flood-prevention measures. In 2011, the local government established an interdepartmental team to research the Inner Harbor’s flooding problem. However, in 2018 the government announced that the team was no longer operating. In Mak’s interpellation, he said that the SAR government has been studying flood-prevention planning for over seven years now. “How many measures have been concluded?” Mak asked. Furthermore, the lawmaker urged the local government to explain the flood-prevention plans for the short-, mid- and long-term. He also demanded the SAR government reveal the reason behind the recent floods after heavy rainfall.

Chamber official believes normal border rules may resume soon

Macau and Guangdong may return to normal border regulations in the near future, according to Ma Iao Lai, Vice-President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce. Yesterday, Ma said that he believes the two cities are now qualified to go back to pre-Covid-19 immigration regulations. He anticipates that smooth movement across the borders will recover once both governments reach a consensus. Relief for Macau businesses and restoring the the SAR’s economy are among the hopes for border service resumption. Ma added that the local government was discussing the opening of Macau to visitors from the Greater Bay Area with the mainland Chinese authority.