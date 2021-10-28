Briefs | UM, Peking University hold accounting conference

The University of Macau (UM) and Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management jointly held an online conference on auditing and public policy in China. The event was held in preparation for a special issue of the Journal of Accounting and Public Policy (JAPP) to be published in the future, according to a statement published by UM. During the conference, over 200 experts and scholars from around the world exchanged ideas on opportunities and challenges in auditing research in China. Papers presented at the conference had been through a selection process aimed at ensuring high quality and a better chance of being published in the upcoming special issue of JAPP, an international accounting journal.

DSI launches online overseas assistance service

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) officially launched the online overseas assistance service yesterday, which will provide a “prompt response” to Macau residents who lose their SAR travel documents while overseas. Residents who are aged 18 or above and have lost their SAR travel documents in other countries can use the “Overseas Assistance – Lost Travel Documents in Journey” service through the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” mobile application. The applicant can also request help on behalf of accompanying family members including spouses, children who were at least 5 years old when their resident identity card was last issued, parents and parents-in-law.

FSS extends deadline for October contribution

The payment deadline for the Social Security System for this month has been extended to November 5. The Social Security Fund reminds the public that service points are expected to be busy when the deadline is approaching. Employers are uged to make their payments as soon as possible and make use of electronic payment options. If residents need to visit a service point in person, they are advised to use the appointment service.