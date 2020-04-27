Briefs | Unemployment rate climbs above 2% for first time since 2012

The general unemployment rate for the three-month period between January and March 2020 increased 0.2 percentage points to 2.1% from the previous three-month period (December 2019 to February 2020), according to data newly released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The posting is the first time the unemployment rate has climbed above 2.0% since the second quarter of 2012, noted DSEC in a statement to explain the data yesterday. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of this year, the unemployment rate for local residents edged up 0.3 percentage points to 2.9%. On a quarterly comparison basis, the general unemployment rate (2.1%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.9%) grew by 0.4 and 0.6 percentage points respectively from the previous quarter. Median monthly employment earnings of the employed in the first quarter dropped by 1,000 patacas quarter-to-quarter to 16,000 patacas. The median earnings of employed residents remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 20,000 patacas.

UM records over 8,000 postgraduate applicants, reaching record-high

The University of Macau (UM) has reported a 50% surge in the number of postgraduate applicants for the 2020/2021 academic year. UM said in a statement Friday that it has so far received over 8,000 applicants for postgraduate programs, including nearly 1,700 for doctoral programs and over 6,500 for master’s programs. The sudden growth in applicants represents a record-high for the UM, according to the tertiary education institution. Following the principle of merit-based admission, the university expects to admit approximately 1,500 postgraduate students this year to ensure quality student intake. In the statement, UM said it plans to launch more postgraduate programs designed to nurture local talent to meet the needs of the local community. Meanwhile, UM also offers dedicated scholarship for international students in order to attract outstanding students from around the world. Awarded master’s students will be exempted from tuition and accommodation fees.

Macao Museum launches app for virtual museum visits

The Macao Museum has launched a mobile app to help its users to enjoy the permanent exhibits along the tour route as if they were actually inside the museum. The app utilizes technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to offer a 720-degree panoramic view of the first, second and third floors of the Macao Museum and the Mount Fortress Garden. In addition, visitors can also scan the QR code next to the exhibits to get more information and enjoy a self-service guided tour. The public can download and use the app free of charge by simply entering “Macao Museum VR/AR” in the App Store and Google Play or scanning the relevant QR code.