Briefs | Urban renewal company accused of lack of transparency

Macau Urban Renewal Ltd is facing accusations that it lacks transparency. The Follow-Up Committee on Public Finance Affairs of the Legislative Assembly (AL) accused the company of being unclear in regard to three projects. These consist of the development of a project on the land plot formerly occupied by Pearl Horizon, a cluster of seven Iao Hon buildings, and the Hengqin New Macau Neighborhood. According to the allegations, the company has not been transparent about the budget or information related to the three projects. The committee also discussed the slaughterhouse and the Macau Science Center. Regarding the former, lawmakers pointed out that there was a shortage of human resources, a lack of young people, and a depreciation of equipment. The government has also been called upon to upgrade the slaughterhouse’s operation model. As for the latter, lawmakers proposed the showcasing of smart homes as exhibits.

17 Macau companies certified to provide services in Hengqin

As of today, the environmental protection authority of the Hengqin new district of Zhuhai has accredited 17 Macau companies and 74 professional individuals from Macau for service provision in Hengqin. Two Macau construction companies were also given operation licenses which will allow them to freely supply services in mainland China. On Friday, the Ministry of Commerce of China issued a plan aimed at deepening support for the Macau and Hong Kong banking and insurance industry. According to the plan, banks and insurance companies can establish branches in 28 mainland cities, including all of Hainan province, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Dalian, Chongqing, and Chengdu. The plan will constitute a three-year trial period.

Most seniors want healthcare coupons to cover more services

A recent survey found that 87% of respondents hoped the healthcare coupon could be used for more products or services. The Macau United Citizens Association ran a survey on healthcare coupons in July, collecting 1,079 questionnaires from local residents over 60 years old. Most respondents used the coupons when seeing a doctor. Fifty-six percent of the respondents consider the coupon to be convenient. Eighty percent of the respondents believe that private clinics have raised fees after the local government launched the healthcare coupon program. When voicing their suggestions for improvements, more than 75% of the respondents said that the coupons should be able to be used to buy nutrition products. Approximately 10% of respondents, who live in mainland China, hope to use the coupon in the nine mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area.