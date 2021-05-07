Briefs | Vaccination rate only at 10%

The Health Bureau (SSM) laments that the vaccination rate against Covid-19 is only at 10% despite the advertising and promotional works that it conducted. According to the bureau, the current vaccination rate in Macau has not yet reached a “satisfactory level.” The vaccination program kicked off on February 9. The SSM has also commenced its earlier promised vaccination outreach activities to boost the city’s vaccination rate. The authorities have contacted around 60 associations in Macau to discuss the inoculation arrangements for their members.

Local View Power to showcase 13 films in June

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) will present the 13th Local View Power (LVP) from June 10 to June 13, showcasing a selection of thirteen local films giving the latest cinematic impressions of the city. Besides experimental stories and new visual tales inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, ranging from documentaries to short features and animations, each motion picture depicts a particular connection between the directors and their own visions of the city. Tickets will be on sale at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network outlets at MOP60 from May 9.