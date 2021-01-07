Briefs | Validity period of Covid-19 test certificate shortened

The validity period of a negative Covid-19 test certificate will be shortened to three days from seven days as part of the government’s response to the worsening pandemic outbreak. The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced last night that travelers arriving Macau by air from foreign countries must submit a negative nucleic acid test report issued within 72 hours prior to the flight’s departure time. The new measure will be implemented on January 13 at 12 a.m. and will be calculated based on the flight departure time for Macau.

Deputy Director of gaming watchdog resigns

The Gaming Inspection and Co-ordination Bureau (DICJ) has announced in a dispatch that its Deputy Director, Leong Man Ion, has resigned his post effective today. Leong is set to return to his previous position as the bureau’s senior technical advisor. The official has also been granted unpaid leave from March 25 to October 20.

CPTTM Director-General’s service term renewed

The Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong has renewed the service term contract of Shuen Ka Hung as Vice President and Director-General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer (CPTTM) until March 31, 2022. The Secretary has also appointed six members to the directive council of the Macau consumers’ arbitration and mediation center and three members to the executive council of the same center.