Briefs | Visitor restrictions lifted at Grand Prix Museum

The restrictions on visitors at the Macau Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building will be adjusted, raising the number of allowed visitors from 550 back to 1,100 visitors per day from tomorrow. According to the Macao Government Tourism Office, the guide service and group visit applications will also resume. The Ritz Building will lift its restrictions and accept applications to book venues as the pandemic situation stabilizes in Macau.

IC calls for proposals for ‘Macao Good Shop’

The Cultural Affairs Bureau, in cooperation with CAM — Macau International Airport Company Limited, will set up the “Macao Good Shop,” a sales platform for the city’s cultural and creative products, at Macau International Airport. An open call for proposals for cooperation closes this Friday. The shop, selling original local cultural and creative products, will be located in the secure area of the departures level of the airport. Selected candidates will coordinate the sale of these products for a period of three years.

Monte do Pasto receives new certification

The agricultural activity of Monte do Pasto has received a new Low Carbon Livestock certification. This certification shows that the extensive cattle-raising activity is carbon neutral; the result of the implementation of best practices in animal husbandry, soil care, efficient use of energy and preservation of the Alentejo cork oak ecosystem. According to the group, the accolade is another sign of Monte do Pasto’s commitment to sustainability and future generations through its integrated breeding model, supported by technology and qualified teams. Local group CESL Asia acquired Monte do Pasto for 37.5 million euros in 2019.