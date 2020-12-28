Briefs | Weather bureau warns of cold New Year’s Eve

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau forecasts that the weather on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be cold, with a minimum temperature of around 6 degrees Celsius. A winter monsoon will arrive on Wednesday, pushing the temperature from around 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday down to a low of 9 degrees Celsius . A correct forecast will make the end of this year the coldest since 2005, which had a low of 4 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Day.

Consumption Card to be turned into common Macau Pass

As the consumption card scheme will conclude at the end of this month, the technology provider, Macau Pass, has recently announced that the over 600,000 cards currently in the market will be turned into common Macau Pass cards from January 20. Holders of the consumption cards will be able to use the card for daily payments after certain procedures, which will only be announced later on.

EV sales double this year

Records from the Macau Motor Traders Association indicate that sales of electric vehicles have doubled this year, revealed Daniel Cheng, director-general of the association. In comparison, overall car sales have dropped for about 10%. Cheng sees this as a satisfactory trajectory for EV development and thinks the vehicles will win a certain market segment. He also calls on the government to improve recycling processes for the used batteries of EV taxis.