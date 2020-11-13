Briefs | Wisdom Policy urges tourism recovery

Local think tank Wisdom Policy’s president Ho Ion Sang recently proposed that the local government continue its discussion with the mainland’s relevant government department to try to regain the city’s tourism business. During a Wisdom Policy forum, Ho remarked that the impact of Covid-19 on the city’s economy is still unclear and that Ho believes the SAR government should continue to implement its current policies, which focus on protecting local employment, stabilizing the economy and caring for the livelihoods of citizens.

CPTTM promotes SMEs digital transformation

The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) is promoting the digital transformation of local SMEs in order to improve their competitiveness. On November 18 and December 9, the center will organize two symposium sessions on the theme of SMEs’ digital transformation. The center will invite digital marketing experts to share their experiences as part of online shop operations.

3rd Macau Winter Carnival officially kicks off

The 3rd Macau Winter Carnival has officially launched at the plaza next to the Macau Tower. This year’s carnival is themed “Let’s Guide A Healthy City and Present The Dynamic Of Tourism.” The carnival provides the largest outdoor snow court in Macau, and has stalls titled Christmas Stacking, Snowman Slam, Amazing Throw, among many others. President of the Macau Carnival Association, Kevin Ho, revealed during his speech that the previous two editions of the winter carnival hosted over 100,000 visitors.