Briefs | Woman allegedly steals HKD1M from sleeping acquaintance

A woman who had overstayed her visa has been caught allegedly stealing HKD1.32 million from a man known to her at a casino while the man slept. The woman subsequently transferred the money to a bank in mainland China. The man withdrew HKD1.4 million from his junket account and the said amount remained in his HKD90,000-worth purse. He woke up in his room the next morning, finding the woman and his belongings nowhere to be found. He reported the case to the police.

Employed workers in wholesale, retail down to 63,700

The number of people working in the sector of Wholesale & Retail Trade declined by 2.6% year-on-year in Q4 2020 to 63,737, Macau’s manpower and wage survey for Q4 2020 has revealed. The average earnings of its full-time employees were MOP13,450 in December 2020. 13,786 persons were employed within the Transport, Storage & Communications sector, slightly down 0.4% year-on-year.

2 staff at HK, Macau’s US consulate test positive for Covid-19

The U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau has been informed that two consulate employees have tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement issued by the consulate, it said that it has closed the premise to perform deep disinfection and cleaning while contact tracing is conducted. The consulate employees that tested positive for Covid-19 do not work in offices that interact with the public.