Briefs | Youth arrested for stealing HKD180,000 from pawn shop

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the police on allegations of appropriating HKD180,000 from a pawn shop where he used to work. He departed Macau for the mainland after losing all the money gambling. One night in May 2019, when working alone at the shop, the suspect took the money before going to a casino to gamble where he lost it all. He confessed the crime to his boss the next day and promised to repay the money as soon as possible. After losing contact with the man, the boss decided to file a report to the police. Upon reentering Macau on October 14, the suspect was arrested by the police.

Man loses HKD1.1 million in scam set up by friend

A mainland man has lost HKD1.1 million after being invited by a friend to take part in a currency exchange scam in Macau. According to the victim, the 35-year-old suspect invited him to come to Macau so that they can operate an illegal currency exchange business together. After arriving in the city on October 12, the victim was told to arrange HKD1.1 million in response to a “client request.” After receiving the funds, the suspect gambled and lost all the money at a casino in the Outer Harbor area, before losing contact. Following the report made by the victim, the police discovered the suspect in a hotel room in the area. The suspect confessed to appropriating and losing the funds.

Gambler scammed out of HKD400,000 in chips trade

A gambler was told on a WeChat group that he could get HKD600,000 worth of casino chips in exchange for HKD400,000 in cash. He believed the offer and deposited the cash into a 28-year-old male suspect’s account. According to the original claim, two days after the cash deposit, the victim should have been able to obtain the HKD600,000 worth of casino chips for his gambling. He reported the case to the police as he did not get the chips. The suspect was arrested at the Border Gate while reentering the city on October 14. The police discovered that the suspect withdrew the cash at a casino after it was deposited by the victim. He then left for the mainland. During police interrogation, he confessed that the money was used to settle his own debts.