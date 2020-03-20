Briefs | Youth group calls for end to discrimination against returning students

The Chinese Youth Advancement Association has urged the Macau community not to discriminate against Macau students returning from overseas. Recently, over 3,000 Macau students have returned to Macau from high-prevalence regions outside of mainland China. The secretary of the association, surnamed Si, believes that there is a possibility for new cases with the surge of Macau students returning to town. He wants the Macau public to treat these students with a fair mentality, reiterating that any kind of discrimination is unhelpful in relieving the pandemic. A young person himself, Si hopes that these Macau students and their families will cooperate with the local government’s prevention measures, so as to not increase the infection risk for other people.

Guangdong urges travelers to stay away for Qing Ming festival

The Health Commission of Guangdong Province has urged people of Chinese ethnicity to not visit mainland China for the upcoming Qing Ming festival. The Guangdong department proposed all regions to recommend “foreign Chinese, residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, overseas Chinese, Chinese teaching overseas, Chinese studying overseas, Chinese working for companies overseas not to return to Guangdong, or gather in Guangdong, or visit relatives in Guangdong, and not to worship ancestors in Guangdong.” The department proposed that people who wish to worship their ancestors should seek substitutes, such “non-physical” online worship.

Corrupt civil servant who gambled expelled in Hubei province

A junior employee at a Hubei state-owned tobacco company has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and from public service. According to information released by the party disciplinary department of Enshi county, Hubei, Zhang Rencai, a former researcher at China Tobacco Hubei Industrial LLC Enshi Tobbaco Factory, was found guilty of corruption. He was found to be concealing his financial background and interests. He gave other people gifts, engaged in “unfair” sexual relationships with other people, and gambled in Macau, which is not illegal but often frowned upon for civil servants.