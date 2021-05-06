Briefs | Zone D, Zone A waterway to remain

New Urban Zone D will be reclaimed, despite a lack of sand needed for the project. In the concluding report of the Master Urban Plan Public Consultation, 34 and 29 comments disagreed and agreed, respectively, with Zone D’s reclamation. The government has considered this a green light from the public. As per the government’s initial context, the waterway between Zone A and the main Peninsula will remain. Zone D and the waterway were said to be mutually exclusive.

More than 60% of businesses use Simple Pay

More than 60% of local shops and outlets have upgraded their mobile payment consoles to support the government-led unified platform of Simple Pay. With the upgrade, businesses can scan items using their existing consoles’ payment QR code from any of the eight local service operators. Another element of the upgrade allows consumers to scan businesses’ QR codes with the app of any of the service operators. The government disclosed that some chain supermarkets and restaurants have already upgraded their payment consoles. It is expected that more businesses will implement the upgrade.

Gov’t sets up new committee with focus on role in GBA

The Working Committee for Integrating into National Development has been set up to clarify Macau’s future amidst national development. It will be responsible for coordinating work for the overall strategy – in the short-, medium-, and long-term – regarding Macau’s participation in and contribution to the country’s “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The committee will also conduct research to help draft policies related to such an effort. The Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau will provide administrative, technical, financial and logistical support to the committee.