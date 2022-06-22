BritCham raises MOP100,000 at Annual Ball

Punk: Chaos to Couture’’ was the theme at this year’s Annual Ball organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Macao (Britcham), which raised over MOP100,000 for the chamber’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors.

Co-presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, more than 250 guests stepped out in their punk-themed-best at StarWorld Hotel for the event.

A minimum of 50% of proceeds from the Punk Ball will go towards Britcham’s CSR Fund, which provides financial assistance to local students without the resources to continue their education.

Last year, the Annual Ball was themed “Alien Invasion,” with its “Sci Fi Ball” in celebration of the Chamber’s 15th anniversary raising MOP60,000.

Also presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, the ball was a ‘phantasmagorical interplanetary’ gathering of 220 guests. LV