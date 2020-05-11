Britcham re-elects Keith Buckley as chairman

The British Chamber of Commerce in Macao (Britcham Macao) has elected Keith Buckley as Chairman for the fourth successive year.

The chamber held its annual general meeting last week, during which it elected members of the committee.

The meeting saw the appointment of Simon Carrington, a captain and Senior Safety Officer with Air Macau, as Co-Vice Chairman to Britcham Macao’s Management Committee, supplementing his existing role as Treasurer.

Carrington takes his place alongside re-elected committee members Eileen Stow (Co-Vice Chairman), Virgil Chan, Jill Rigg, Andrew Evans, Maggie Chan and Saj Fernando.

Daniel Beitler, Managing Editor of Macau Daily Times, was newly elected to the management committee.

Meanwhile, Professor Kevin ‘Kit’ Thompson stepped down after five years on the committee.

During the meeting, Buckley praised members’ continuing enthusiasm to promote and represent British trade interests in Macau along with their sharing of good practice, innovation, fresh insights and new opportunities.

Britcham Macao was formerly known as the British Business Association of Macao.

The rebranding effort sought to better position the chamber of commerce to capitalize on two geo-economic initiatives; the development of the Greater Bay Area in southern China, and the anticipated departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Macau Daily Times is the principal media partner of Britcham Macao. LV