Bubble Up your Festive Spirit at MGM

Make this your ultimate Holiday calendar! MGM COTAI has dressed up and turned into a candy house this winter! Start humming the best Christmas carols at the 7.3 meters tall Chocolate Fountain at Anytime. Celebrate this magical season with major sweetness and warm to the heart highlights, from festive face paint to cute little gifts at MGM this year.

Kick off this holiday, rejoice and be merry at the Spectacle with Carols, Festive Symphony with the Macao Orchestra, the local school choir and ARI & The Party Animals. From traditional, classics to modern favorites, there will be something for everyone this winter to get in the mood of the holidays!

If you are looking for something more of a Christmas tradition, watch the lovely children performing holiday ballet and immerse in the Tchaikovsky vibe, an absolute all-time favorite among audiences of all ages. Don’t let the excitement end here! Continue with the immersive Sino Portuguese cultural experience at Grande Praça at MGM MACAU and enjoy a 40-min storytelling puppet show. Be sure to bring your family along!

After all the WOW performances, it is time we create something sweet and lovely to decorate this winter season. Keep the festive vibe going with Christmassy workshops including pinecone Christmas tree, floral decorations and framed 3D starry night lamp at ’M Art at MGM COTAI. Unleash your creativity and make your own decorations! Happiness never ends, complete your end-of-year holidays with celebratory menus such as themed afternoon tea, special teppanyaki omakase, festive buffet and more at our signature restaurants!

Let’s raise the festive cheer and spirit with lots of live entertainment, special performances, workshops and celebratory dining at MGM.

