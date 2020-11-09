Bus crashes into a Taipa restaurant, injuring 7

A public bus running on route No. 33 crashed into a Chinese restaurant Saturday around noon. The restaurant was situated on the intersection of Rua Correia da Silva and Rua do Regedor in Taipa. Among the seven injured, one non-resident worker from the mainland who was working at the restaurant sustained rib fractures.

He was trapped between the bus and a static installation of the restaurant. The other six sustained minor injuries. The shop sustained major damage in the crash. However, government engineers found no immediate hazard to the public. The driver is 58 years old and has 21 years’ experience as bus driver. His alcohol test result was negative.

The interim cause of incident was technical abnormality. The owner of the bus, Transmac, said that the bus was last serviced on October 31 this year. All 14 buses of the same model will be suspended for inspection. AL