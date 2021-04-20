Bus drivers in trouble after viral social media footages

Two videos circulating on social media platforms which displayed the dangerous driving behavior of two local bus drivers were used as grounds by bus companies Transportes Colectivos de Macau (TCM) and Transportes Urbanos de Macau (Transmac) to enforce sanctions on their drivers.

In the most serious case, the driver of a 3A route bus operating under TCM was dismissed from the company.

Footage on social media captured by a surveillance camera of a private vehicle following the bus shows the vehicle coming out from its lane at Rua dos Lorchas and going into the traffic lane in the opposite direction to overtake several vehicles stopped in traffic.

The company responded almost immediately through their official Facebook page, apologizing to the public for the actions of the driver, noting that he had been immediately suspended from his duty. Later, the company acknowledged the decision to dismiss the driver from his duties.

In the second case, which occurred the following day, a Transmac 17 route bus was portrayed traveling in the wrong way at Rua de Pedro Coutinho.

A note from a company pointed out that the driver of the bus on the line had made a mistake in his itinerary and had corrected it immediately, causing no harm.

Following the case, Transmac also said that after a preliminary evaluation, the company decided to suspend the driver for an undisclosed time, adding that in the meantime, he will be cooperating with the police authorities by filing a detailed report on the case. RM