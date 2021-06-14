Bus with local tourists crashes in Yunnan; one seriously injured

A tour bus has reportedly crashed and rolled over during a tour at Yunnan province. Onboard was a tour group that included 10 local residents.

According to sources in the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) following up on the case, at least two of the local tourists were injured in the accident, with one of them seriously injured.

In a statement, the MGTO noted that the accident occurred on June 10 and the residents on board were part of an exchange delegation from the Yunnan Youth Friendship Association of Macau.

The MGTO also cited official sources on the ground who said that the accident occurred as “it was drizzling on the day and the rain caused the bus tires to skid on the road, leading to slow rollover of the bus.”

The seriously injured resident was admitted to a hospital in the city of Shangri-La for medical treatment, and was transferred to another hospital in Kunming the next day (June 11).

He is currently hospitalized and under observation; his condition considered stable.

The other injured resident was sent to the hospital in Shangri-La for treatment and immediately discharged after the wound was treated.

According to the MGTO, several of the tour group members decided, following the accident, to suspend the trip and have returned to Macau, while others chose to continue the tour itinerary.