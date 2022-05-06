Business Number of registered firms grows slightly to over 81,900

The total number of registered companies in Macau grew to 81,942 in the first quarter of 2022, slightly up from the 81,060 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, when compared year-on-year, the number of newly established firms during this year’s first quarter decreased to 1,095, 422 fewer compared to the new companies incorporated in the first three months of 2021.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the total value of registered capital of the new companies soared by 6,063.3% year-on-year to MOP13.51 billion, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with large capital in Financial Activities during the quarter.

Companies in dissolution totalled 208 in the first quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP49 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP13.40 billion (99.1% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies, with MOP13.01 billion coming from Beijing. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP47 million, with Zhuhai accounting for 69.5% of this figure.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 766 new companies (70.0% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 0.1% of the total. LV