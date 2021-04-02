Businesses overall satisfied with unified mobile payment

Business owners and shopkeepers are happy with unifying all local mobile payment methods and have said that the impact was most obvious during peak hours.

Local mobile payment methods have recently been unified with government-led Simple Pay initiatives. The technology supports payments in two ways, differentiated by how the payment QR code is scanned.

Last month, the government finalized the unification of the scan-by-seller payment method. This Wednesday, it consolidated the scan-by-payer method.

A snack shop owner told local Chinese paper Macao Daily News that the consolidation makes operations smoother and easier, because they will no longer need to look for a particular payment console to facilitate the payment.

Moreover, if their payment consoles are all in use, they can ask the consumer to scan the printed code to make payment. This process makes it easier for the consumer as well.

Another business owner thinks that scan-by-customer is more convenient during peak hours. When there are several customers making payment at the same time, mistakes can be possible while keying in the amount on the payment console. With customers keying in their own amount, the business owner expects it will be more accurate. AL