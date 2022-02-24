CA announces new chief of commissioner’s office

Ermelinda Maria da Conceição Xavier will be the new chief of the Audit Commissioner’s office from March 1, a press statement from the Audit Commission (CA) has announced. The new appointment was officially announced yesterday in an order from the commissioner, published in the government’s official gazette. Xavier’s appointment to the new post is for a period of one year. She had previously served as vice president and president of the Pension Fund’s board of directors, posts she was appointed to in 1999 and 2019 respectively.

Returning traveller from Hong Kong tests positive for Covid

A resident returning from Hong Kong has tested positive for Covid-19 in test on Tuesday, authorities announced. The resident had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine in June 2021 and a booster shot this month. This woman has no symptoms of the infection and in light of her epidemiological history, clinical profile and test results has been classified as an imported case of asymptomatic infection and not a confirmed case of Covid-19 infection. So far, 80 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 29 asymptomatic infections have been recorded in Macau.

Greater Bay Airlines to operate in Hong Kong

The Air Transport Licensing Authority of Hong Kong has granted a five-year license to the Greater Bay Airlines Company Limited to operate scheduled air services. Under the license which came into effect earlier this week, the airline may operate scheduled journeys for the transport of passengers, cargo and mail on over 104 routes at an unlimited frequency to and from Hong Kong International Airport. The Hong Kong government said in a statement that it believes Greater Bay Airlines will offer diversified air services to the market and will further strengthen air transport connectivity between Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the rest of the world.