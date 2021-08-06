CAEAL opens channels for polling station enquiries

Yesterday the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) opened multiple channels for voters to confirm the polling station at which they will cast their vote. Voters can now obtain relevant information at government self-service kiosks across the city, the Government Service App, the CAEAL hotline (28 912 912) or the Public Administration Building. Besides the aforementioned channels, the CAEAL will also mail out voting notifications to voters. The CAEAL reiterated that the polling station assignment was conducted according to the address provided by voters prior to May 31 this year.

Gov’t appeals for participation in online population census

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has changed the data collection arrangements for the 2021 Population Census and will fully implement an online data collection in light of the new Covid-19 outbreak. The DSEC appeals to the public to either provide information online or via telephone to reduce face-to-face contact. The decennial Population Census will launch tomorrow, covering all households in Macau.