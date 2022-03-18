Call for submission for int’l short film festival

The organizers of the Macau International Short Film Festival are calling for submissions to the international short film competition, SHORTS, and the international music video competition, VOLUME.

To be showcased at the Macau International Short Film Festival from December 1 to 8, the Institute of European Studies of Macau with Creative Macau – Center for Creative Industries aims to foster collaboration in international and local short film productions to compete in the SAR.

The festival will present finalist films and videos from the Fiction, Documentary and Animation category and Music Videos category to the public. The films and videos to be presented will be selected by international juries, resulting in the official selection lists for the SHORTS and VOLUME competitions.

The organizers stated that they foresee the number of submissions to the SHORTS and VOLUME competitions to be similar to 2021 numbers, where 4,054 submissions were received.

The festival will feature the latest local and international music videos, produced from 1 January 2021 to 20 July 2022. Each submitted music video must be produced to music from a Macau band. LV