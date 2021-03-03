Briefs | Calls for application for 2021 CIIE open

Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is calling on local firms to participate in the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Local agents of food products from Portuguese-speaking countries and local firms that provide professional services relevant to Portuguese-speaking countries are encouraged to join. Applications for participation are open until April 2.

Child nursery accreditation works planned for 2021

The Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) plans to start an experimental session encouraging child nursery providers to obtain certificates or accreditation. In its reply to lawmaker Ella Lei’s interpellation, IAS revealed the plan, adding that the bureau hopes to improve the quality of child nursery services. Between 2018 and 2020, 254 child care service providers completed IAS’s training courses on child nursery skills. According to IAS, the average salary of child nurses is 14,396 patacas.