CAM: Routes to Jeju, Phnom Penh and Maldives underway

Following what the group considered the worst year for the local air transport industry, the Macau International Airport Co. Ltd (CAM) is confident in posting positive revenues this year as it gradually recovers from heavy losses following the ending of the city’s adherence to zero-Covid policies.

The group believes receiving slot applications for international flights is desirable, with a 20% increase compared to last year, the chairman of the Board of Directors of CAM, Mai Iao hang, disclosed in a media luncheon yesterday.

Several airlines have made flight resumption plans as new carriers will launch air services to Bangkok, Haikou and Singapore starting next month.

Ma also revealed there are airlines planning to commence new routes to Jeju, Phnom Penh and the Maldives to Macau this year.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecasted passenger demand to reach 85% of 2019 levels this year with passenger numbers expected to surpass the 4 billion mark for the first time since pre-pandemic.

In 2022, the local airport only catered to 599,999 passengers, a deep plunge of 48% compared to the previous year, while it handled 13,642 aircraft movements.

The cargo market, meanwhile, recorded steady growth to 51,400 tons, posting a year-on-year increase of 6%.

Ma said the airport operators are estimated to achieve MOP1.4 billion this year, though it is a decrease of 32%.

Ma also said the incentive and relief offered to eligible airlines and operators since the global outbreak from 2020 to 2022 has amounted to MOP130 million.

“Looking ahead, Macau International Airport (MIA) will continue to cooperate with the SAR government to promote the market recovery and the expansion of passenger and cargo transportation businesses,” Ma said.

The local company has also hailed the central government’s approval of land reclamation for the expansion of MIA’s capacity.

When the expansion project concludes, the MIA’s passenger handling capacity will increase to 15 million passengers per year.