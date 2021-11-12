Capitol Theater to host Int’l Short Film Festival

The International Short Film Festival will take place at the Capitol Theater from December 2 to 9 this year.

This is the first time the festival is taking place at the Capitol Theater. On previous occasions, the event has taken place at the Dom Pedro V Theatre.

“We decided to go there this year because of the budget. It will be an adventure in many different ways. Let’s see how the public reacts to the festival,” festival director Lucia Lemos told Portuguese paper Tribuna de Macau.

The Short Film Festival will be eight days long, screening 132 shorts, with themes ranging from fiction, documentary, animation, and music videos by international and local Macau artists.

There are two competitions under the film festival: “SHORTS”, dedicated to short films, and “VOLUME”, for music videos. There will be 27 screening sessions for “SHORTS”, one viewing session for “VOLUME”, and a discussion with Macau directors who were finalists in international competitions. Furthermore, within the scope of the “Expanded Cinema” there will be short films from Spain, China and Macau.

The initiative will also host a series of cinema masterclasses by Elison Lau, an audio engineer and sound composer; João Brochado, professor and coordinator of the Bachelor of Digital Cinema at University of Saint Joseph; Jay Lei, artist and director; and Pak Chau, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Moti Media.

Last year, the festival showcased 160 short films and nine musical videos between December 2 and 7 at the Dom Pedro V Theater. The festival is co-organized by Creative Macau and the Institute of European Studies of Macau. Staff reporter