Car crashes into Cultural Affairs Bureau HQ

A car crashed into the sidewall of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) Headquarters Building, located in Tap Seac Square, in the early hours of Friday morning. The accident resulted in some damage to one of the decorative pillars of the historical building, which the IC said it would promptly repair.

According to a statement from the bureau, the IC sent personnel to investigate the situation once it was informed about the accident.

After a preliminary inspection, the IC staff concluded that the pillar, located on the sidewall facing Estrada do Cemitério, had suffered only slight damage. The building’s main structure was not affected by the accident.

The building is part of the classified real estate under the record for “Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, no. 89-95G.”

The bureau also noted that it is currently in discussion with the police authorities on the matter, and will start the repair work as soon as possible to reinstate the building to its original form. RM