Car dealer appropriates HKD400k from potential customer

A 71-year-old car dealer allegedly scammed a potential customer and appropriated HKD400,000 in the form of a down payment. The Judiciary Police (PJ) apprehended the suspect and charged him with abuse of trust. In March last year, the victim tried to purchase a HKD1.2-million seven-seater vehicle from the suspect, making a down payment. The suspect promised that the car would arrive in July of the same year. By February this year, the victim did not have the car and could not get the money returned, with the showroom having closed.

Survey finds 85% of children experience eye allergy symptoms

A survey conducted by international sight-saving charity Orbis revealed that 85% of children experience different symptoms of eye allergies, such as itchy eyes and frequent blinking, and 60% of parents and caretakers are concerned that these symptoms will affect children’s quality of life and the effectiveness of education. Dr. Un Sok Man, an ophthalmologist at Kiang Wu Hospital, advised parents to seek medical advice when they suspect a child is suffering from eye allergies or notice any abnormalities, while warning that the use of non-prescribed eye drops can potentially cause severe harm. Only 30% of respondents reported taking their children for an annual optical check-up.

Crash sends motorist to hospital

A motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer truck in the reclaimed Zone A on Friday morning. The male motorist was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat when he was sent to the hospital, but later recovered after emergency treatment. The patient had scratches on his left fingers, with no other apparent injuries. According to Public Security Police, the truck driver allegedly did not give way to the motorcyclist, which led to the accident.

Ká Hó Tunnel opens

After 10 long-awaited years, the Ká Hó Tunnel officially opened on Friday morning. An opening ceremony was held where a police car led other drivers through the tunnel. Drivers who work nearby expressed the convenience of the tunnel as it cuts down on travel time. The Ká Hó Tunnel spans 500 meters with a four-lane-two-way road, and links Avenida do Aeroporto to Estrada de Nossa Senhora de Ká Hó, saving 10 minutes of travel time and optimizes traffic flow.