Caritas | Applications for food program remain steady

The number of people queueing up for Caritas’ food charity program remains at “the same level” as during the peak of the pandemic, when several hundred non-residents were laid off or had their contracts not renewed.

According to Secretary-General Paul Pun, the non-governmental organization postponed its large-scale programs in August following the discovery of four Delta cases in the region.

However, its food charity program, attracting up to 200 people per distribution, remained in place.

“There are still many [queuing up], because there are more people unemployed than there are leaving Macau,” Pun told the Times.

“The numbers are at the same level because only a few can leave Macau,” he added.

On September 2, the Philippine Consulate General in Macau organized its 22nd repatriation flight, departing at 9 a.m. The plane landed in Subic, northwest of Manila, as passenger arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are limited to 1,500 passengers per day.

The move was designed to limit crowds at the airport and deter the spread of Covid-19.

Previously, non-resident workers registered on Caritas’ list hailed from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal and Myanmar.

The NGO has maintained a low profile about its outreach activities for migrant workers as, Pun explained, this might lead to a misapprehension among the public that the NGO favours migrant workers over locals.

At the end of June 2021, the city recorded a total of 172,261 non-resident workers – 3,517 fewer than in January.

Prior to the peak of the pandemic, Macau had over 191,300 blue card holders.