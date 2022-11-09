Caritas Bazaar estimated to have raised over MOP5 million this year

The annual Caritas Bazaar that took place last weekend at the Nam Van Lake leisure area probably raised between 5 and 6 million patacas for the institution, the secretary-general Paul Pun estimated after the event, although the final calculation of all donations has yet to be completed.

The figure represents a reduction from previous years when Caritas would normally receive around 8 million patacas from the event. The event’s fundraising is intended to fund the institution’s many projects aimed at those most in need.

Pun pointed out that the reduction in donations is likely related to the current economic circumstances, which are less favorable than the years before the Covid-19 pandemic. This year marked the 53rd edition of the Bazaar.

Pun has also said that currently, the institution is supplying food hampers to approximately 700 people on weekly basis.

The food supplies program started in May this year and aims to provide basic food products to people who have lost their jobs or are on a very low income.

According to Caritas’ secretary-general, the charity received almost 900 applications for this program. However, it was not possible to help all applicants. As such, the charity selected about 700 applicants to support based on need.