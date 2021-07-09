Caritas’ elderly-run restaurant to open to boost senior employment rate

Caritas Macau is planning to launch a forward-thinking cha chaan teng (local-style café) staffed 60% by elderly employees in August or September this year, with the aim of helping seniors to re-engage in the local job market.

In an interview with the Times, Secretary-General of Caritas Macau Paul Pun explained that the cha chaan teng is named “Delightful Kitchen,” and is located near Mercado Municipal da Horta da Mitra.

“The recruitment feedback so far is very positive. Some elderly [people] even came to me and said they would like to work for us as a volunteer,” Pun said.

Caritas aims to hire a total of 10 staff initially for positions such as chef and waitperson. As of yesterday, the association had recruited one staff member already.

Pun said the association would prioritize hiring paid staff, with volunteers playing a backup role.

The project aims to assist Macau’s senior citizens in finding re-employment while they are in retirement, providing them a sense of participation and belonging within the community.

After the whole team is recruited, Pun will dedicate most operational responsibilities and business ideas to the employed seniors. That is to say, the restaurant and its products represent the ideas and work of the elderly staff.

Once open, the restaurant will offer dining vouchers which, according to Pun, are intended to be used for charity purposes. He calls on those who would like to support the cause to purchase vouchers and distribute them to others to support the venture.

The project is part of the “Job Creation Subsidy Scheme for Seniors,” organized by the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), with applications launched in April 2019. Another approved project under this scheme is a separate restaurant run by the Macau Special Olympics.

The Times understands that the two projects involve a public expenditure of around MOP 5.4 million.

Pun told the Times he does not wish to disclose the total grant received by the government, as he prefers the public to focus on the positive social outcomes instead of on the budget.

According to TDM, Choi Sio Un, head of the IAS’s Department of Social Solidarity said the authorities will evaluate the outcomes of these two projects so that they can inform later decisions on the funding scheme for the social alliances.

Choi also said he would not rule out the possibility that the IAS may accept applications from time to time in the future.

He also called on local associations to build sustainable business systems without relying on government subsidies as a long-term approach.

As of now, the IAS has launched three rounds of the Subsidy Scheme for Social Associations. The first two rounds focused on increasing employment rates among the population with disabilities, which led to a total of 50 people with disabilities being hired.