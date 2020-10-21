Carrie Lam calls for HK to up competitiveness

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong said yesterday that both Hong Kong and Shenzhen have their own advantages, and the Hong Kong needs to enhance its competitiveness to seek win-win results with Shenzhen.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen have room for cooperation in fields such as innovation and technology, cultural and creative industries, higher education and medical care, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a media session before the Executive Council meeting, adding that she has asked relevant departments to conduct research and analysis on deepening Hong Kong-Shenzhen cooperation.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen can jointly build a “twin city economy” and become a dual engine for growth in the Greater Bay Area, and it is hoped that the two places can strengthen their cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results, she said.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Lam said that the situation had been stabilizing over the past week, but to be on the safe side, the prevention measures will not be relaxed for the time being.

She added that the HKSAR government will discuss whether restrictions can be relaxed on some gatherings or economic activities, such as weddings and local tours. MDT/Xinhua