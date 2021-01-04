Case of Covid-19 variant recorded in Guangdong

An imported case of a Covid-19 mutation has been recorded in Guangdong Province recently, according to state media Xinhua News Agency.

The individual concerned is an 18-year-old Chinese national who studies in Britain. He arrived in the provincial capital Guangzhou from Britain on December 4 and was quarantined immediately. He tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18.

He was immediately hospitalized at the Guangzhou 8th People’s Hospital under strict isolation.

His initial nucleic acid test (NAT) on December 27 showed he had contracted the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus. On January 2, his second test confirmed that he had contracted a subtype of the B.1.1.7 variant.

According to the Guangdong Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has a stronger capacity for transmission, but its symptoms, fatality rate and risk of severe disease are basically the same as the common strain. The vaccines that have been developed are also effective against the new strain.

The individual is continuing to receive medical follow-up after being discharged from hospital.

Mid-level risk

cities expanded

Certain districts of three major mainland cities have been listed as having mid-level risk. People who have been to these locations in the last 14 days will now be quarantined upon arriving in Macau.

The three cities are Beijing, Shenyang and Dalian. The latter two are in Liaoning Province. The entire city of Dalian is on the list.

As for Beijing, only certain communities in Chaoyang and Shunyi Districts have been included. Meanwhile, for Shenyang only certain communities in Yuhong, Huanggu and Tiexi Districts are part of the mid-level risk list.