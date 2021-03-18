Cash handout distribution to begin April 12

The annual Wealth Partaking Scheme will begin to roll out as early as April 12 to each Macau resident.

As announced on Monday, the early annual cash handout scheme will be considered as the priority in the third round of the government’s stimulus package.

Pre-pandemic, the SAR government originally distributed cash handouts to individuals during the summer period.

The MOP7.24 billion cash handout scheme will be underway until May 21.

The subsidy will be given to retired residents, teaching staff receiving direct subsidies or professional development subsidies, and the Education and Youth Development Bureau’s tertiary scholarship beneficiaries, pensioners and pension beneficiaries as a priority.

Residents born between 2014 and 2020 will receive the subsidy at a later date between May 17 and May 21. The handouts this year involved approximately 690,000 permanent residents and approximately 46,000 non-permanent residents. LV