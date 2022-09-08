Casino suppliers leave zero-Covid Macau for Singapore, Philippines

Suppliers of slot machines, baccarat table systems and other casino equipment are moving out of Macau to more welcoming markets in Asia, Bloomberg has reported. With demand in Macau waning, Light & Wonder, a leading provider of products used in casinos, is relocating its expatriate staff to the Philippines, which has become its top market in Asia and where it is opening a new office. The agency revealed that another equipment maker from Japan is also shifting employees to the Philippines and Singapore after seeing revenue plunge about 90 percent in Macau as casinos shelved purchasing plans amid a prolonged industry slump.

Mainland man arrested for MOP82,000 burglary

A 30-year-old male mainland resident has been arrested for burglary. Investigations have revealed that while the suspect was visiting Macau, he climbed a fence and entered a low-rise unit in Taipa where he stole watches, rings, jade pendants, gold plating and commemorative bank notes, and escaped through the front door with about MOP82,000 worth of goods. The suspect did not admit the crime but failed to explain the source of the seized goods. The suspect has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office to be charged with aggravated theft and fraud.

Red Cross dispatches 4,500 aid packs for Sichuan residents

The Macau Red Cross has sent 4,500 relief packs to Sichuan province to assist rescue work after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred on September 5 in Chengdu, injuring over 100 people, damaging over 10,000 houses and disrupting communications, water and electricity infrastructure. In addition to the 4,500 packs, the Red Cross has also dispatched rescue support workers.