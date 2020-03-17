Casino workers complain about unpaid leave

A group of casino workers have complained to the Labour Affairs Bureau about unpaid leave. Yesterday, local association Macau People Power brought over ten casino cleaning workers to the bureau in order to complain about the situation. According to association representative Si Tou Fai, because these employees worked during the government’s mandatory casino suspension period in February, they hope to receive compensation for these days of work. In addition, the association received requests for assistance from approximately 30 casino dealers. The workers said that their employer forced them to take half a month of leave without pay during February. These workers accepted the company’s proposal because they became worried that if they did not, they would be fired.

Police discover two sham marriage cases

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has discovered two sham marriage cases involving four people. In the first case, a local woman married a mainland man and then pretended that the man was the father of her son. One month after she had divorced her husband, her fake marriage was registered. In the second case, a local man accepted 10,000 patacas to help a woman obtain a Macau ID through a sham marriage. The man’s sister made the sham marriage proposal. The PSP has transferred the three in the second case and the woman in the first case to the prosecution authority.

Residents form queues for government’s paid training courses

A group of 50 people have queued up at the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to sign up to take part in the government’s paid training courses. Yesterday marked the opening of the first stage of the government’s program. Courses in this stage will officially start by the end of March. Courses on welding, carpentry, construction supervision, truck crane operations, electrician, paint and wall mounting will provide a total of 300 places. A worker taking the course can receive a maximum of 6,656 patacas after completing the course. The entire program provides 2,000 training places involving 20 types of jobs. Workers who attend 80% of the courses, participate in the relevant exams, and accept the DSAL’s employment assistance offers can also receive a subsidy.