Casinos reopen to complaints, says gaming regulator

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau’s (DICJ) Head of the Inspection of Games of Fortune Department, Joe Vong, said during Sunday’s daily press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center that the DICJ had received several complaints from both players and casino staff members regarding the execution of the safety measures imposed by the government for the reopening of casino floors.

According to Vong, the complaints were regarding a high concentration of players at gaming tables, and situations related to hygiene and work safety.

The DICJ acknowledged receiving a complaint from workers, noting that a concessionaire, whose identity has not been revealed, was not providing face masks for workers, a conflict which Vong said the bureau has mediated and solved.

Another complaint had to do with gaming chips not being disinfected in one casino. Vong explained that this was due to a temporary shortage of disinfecting products which have now been restocked.

Regarding the concentration of players around the tables, the DICJ has issued guidelines for casino operators to increase the space between people at tables to prevent them from being too close, noting that the DICJ is conducting daily inspections on all gaming venues to ensure that all measures are being complied with.

Questioned by the media on alleged cases of casino workers being dismissed by companies, the DICJ official said that the bureau was not aware of any such cases. RM