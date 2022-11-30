Casinos slated to outperform in 2023, Melco leads stock rises

Casino operators in Macau are set to outperform in 2023 following nearly three years of restrictions that have hampered the gaming hub, J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff has written in a note. As cited in a Dow Jones report, Greff has noted that the SAR has the best prospects for improvement within the regions analyzed by the firm, citing recent steps from the Chinese government to improve travel mobility and expected demand.

Yesterday, Melco Resorts & Entertainment led the rise on the HKSE with a 13.81% rise, followed by Wynn Macau with a 12.75% rise, following the announcement that the government will award fresh gaming licenses to the incumbent gaming operators.

MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China all rose between 5.7% and 6.51%. LV