Casinos to reopen Thursday

Macau casinos will reopen to the public on Thursday midnight, as previously indicated by the government.

That is according to a dispatch published today in the government’s Official Gazette, which affirms that the “special measure” introduced by the Chief Executive on February 4 will be lifted this Thursday.

However, the six casino concessionaires have been told they can apply to the government for a 30-day grace period during which time they will not be required to operate.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong said today that some casino operators have already expressed their intent to apply for the grace period during closed-doors meeting with the government. However, no official application has yet been received, confirmed Lei.

On February 4, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng ordered the suspension of all gaming and entertainment activities in the Macau SAR for a period of 15 days, the longest such period since the liberalization of the sector nearly 20 years ago. The closure was designed to prevent a local outbreak of the infectious novel coronavirus, now known as Covid-19.

Daniel Beitler & Anthony Lam