Casinos undergo cleaning ahead of reopening

The 29 casinos that reopened to the public today underwent a cleansing and sanitation process supervised by the Health Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the government announced.

Before the cleaning work was conducted, all six concessionaires met with the Health Bureau’s Centre for Disease Control.

Apart from sanitizing the casinos, extra measures will be in place to lower risks. Measures concerning workers will include separation while eating in canteens.

If employees are not required to work, they should be instructed to stay at home and in Macau. Sufficient employee shuttle buses should be provided and the employee parking lot should be open in order to lower risks associated with a lot of users concentrating on public transport.

As introduced by the government, all of the 405 casino entrances and 47 employees entrances are currently equipped with temperature scanners.

The government reiterated that the decision to reopen casinos was made under careful evaluation of the risks involved. Guidelines have been given to casino operators to advise on the necessary measures to ensure the safety their workers and customers. AL