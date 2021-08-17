Catholic churches to resume Masses

Catholic churches will reopen tomorrow, according to an announcement made by Bishop Stephen Lee. Mass centres in the diocese will resume public Masses, liturgies and gatherings after being closed for nearly two weeks due to the Delta cases in the city. Personnel in charge of religious houses and old age homes may allow the faithful to join their in-house liturgy as appropriate. The faithful are enjoined to participate in the liturgy in person as usual. However, they should present their health code and wear a mask during the Masses.

Taxable income amount announced for confirmation

The Financial Services Bureau has opened several channels for taxpayers to make enquiries about the M16 – Taxable Income Evaluation Notice for the year 2020, which states the taxpayer’s total monetary income in the year and the tax payable for the year. The bureau added that if the tax payer does not agree with the evaluation, they can file an appeal to the bureau by August 30. The M16 Notice can be accessed in person at the bureau’s public offices, using automatic kiosks or via the bureau’s online platform.