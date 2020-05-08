Catholic priest removed from post for alleged misconduct

A Macau-based priest who left for the Philippines on January 26 was formally removed from his post this week as the leader of the Catholic Pastoral Center for Filipino Migrants due to sexual misconduct and alleged embezzlement.

The priest from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) was removed due to his relationships with women and alleged embezzlement of funds, as cited in a letter by a local group, Federation of Catholic Filipinos of Macau, to which TDM Radio had access.

Fr. Peter Marselek, the superior of SOLT, based in Corpus Christi, United States, confirmed to the media outlet the veracity of the accusations made in the letter, revealing that the priest himself admitted to the allegations.

In the letter dating from March, Fr. Andrew Virtuz de Vera was also accused of embezzling donations from masses and funds raised for migrants in the SAR – although this matter was not confirmed by Marselek.

Marselek added that he learned of the case at the end of January, and that the regional superior of SOLT in the Philippines was scheduled to meet with the Bishop of Macau in early February to address the case.

However, due to travel restrictions, the meeting did not occur.

Thus, in view of the “gravity of the actions,” SOLT started the process of removing the priest from the congregation.

A source told the Times yesterday that de Vera left for the Philippines on January 26 and that he had already “submitted a request for dispensation as he has left the priesthood.”

On Wednesday, the Diocese of Macau announced that the former priest of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity is no longer associated with the Diocesan Catholic Pastoral Center for Filipino Migrants.

In a Chancery Notice, it noted that Bishop Stephen Lee Bun Sang has authorized the release of de Vera.

“He does not exercise any ministry in the Catholic Diocese of Macau, nor is he permitted to perform any sacraments or solicit any form of donation or stipends from the faithful for religious services with immediate effect (cf. Code of Canon Law cc. 678; 682, 2),” the notice read.

The Times sought comment from the Diocese of Macau, but was only advised to refer to its Chancery Notice.