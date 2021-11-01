CCAC | Company falsifies data to import TNRs

The city’s corruption watchdog has detected a company which has allegedly falsified data on local employees provided to the Labour Affairs Bureau in order to apply for quotas to import or renew non-resident workers (TNRs).

According to the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), the company in question provides maintenance services for the Macau Frontier Post on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The firm submitted false documents to the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) and the Social Security Fund. The employees whose records were falsified also allegedly received payments of MOP15,000 under the anti-pandemic support fund from the SAR government.

The company declared that it had employed 24 local employees.

Of these, six had abnormal entry and departure records, and seldom stayed in Macau during the period when payments are made by the social security system.

There was even one individual who had not entered Macau since leaving the region in 2015. Some employees admitted that they had never worked for the particular company and some admitted that they had never received any salaries and that the payment of contributions was only in order to maintain eligibility for the old-age pension.

According to the CCAC, there are strong indications that the employees were fake, hence the CCAC is further investigating the veracity of the remaining local employees. The involved company is alleged to have committed document forgery and the CCAC has reported the case to the Public Prosecutions Office.