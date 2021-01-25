CCAC initiates investigation into falling tiles in economic housing

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has instigated an investigation into some departments, including the Housing Bureau and the Infrastructure Development Office, over the falling tiles at Edifício do Lago and Ip Heng Building in Seac Pai Van, the CCAC’s commissioner Chan Tsz King said on January 22. The CCAC is now collecting data from the relevant departments. Given that the matter is of significant public interest, the CCAC will conduct an in-depth probe and report the results to the public as soon as possible, Chan said.

Inflation rate falls slightly by 0.81%

The inflation rate for 2020 was 0.81%, down 1.94 percentage points from 2.75% in 2019, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service. The year-on-year decrease in Composite Price Index in December 2020 was attributed to lower charges for package tours, telecommunications services and electricity, as well as reduced prices of gasoline, clothing and fresh pork. Among the various categories of goods and services, the price indices of Communication, Clothing & Footwear and Recreation & Culture fell by 13.39%, 8% and 7.59% year-on-year respectively, whereas the indices of Health and Household Furnishings & Services increased by 2.46% and 2.02%, respectively.