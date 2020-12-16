CCAC sees room for improvement in elevator regulations

In a reply to a report by the Association of Synergy of Macau, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) identified room for improvement in the regulations governing elevator maintenance.

The association disclosed that it requested the CCAC investigate flaws in the regulations on elevator safety and maintenance in 2018. In its latest reply, the CCAC said it has commenced investigations.

Despite seeing room for improvement, the corruption watchdog identified no flaws in the day-to-day use of the regulations by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT). In addition, the law enforcement authority identified no deficiency in the Legislative Assembly’s practices.

At a recent press conference, association Director-General Ron Lam cited the CCAC’s comments and pointed out the absence of a legal basis for compulsory quality control, resulting in gaps between the level of each service provider.

Furthermore, despite conducting spot checks of 5% of all declared elevators, the DSSOPT has only regularly conducted checks on the better quality machines, such as those installed in government buildings and public housing.

In contrast, on average, 58% of elevator malfunctions that resulted in the confinement of passengers recorded by the Fire Service Bureau took place in private housing as well as commercial and industrial buildings. These buildings, however, are not included in the pool for spot checks.

More seriously, the association said that the DSSOPT did not issue timely notifications upon discovering flaws in elevators installed in government buildings.

With that said, even if an elevator has posted in it a safety card, this does not mean that it is safe. According to the corruption watchdog and the association, this is because there is no centralized register for Macau’s elevators. All serial numbers on the safety card are internally determined by the respective service providers.

A public consultation on the absence of legislation was carried out in 2002, but lawmaking efforts have stalled since then. The government has explained that further improvement is needed for the bill.