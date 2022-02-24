CDC division head hints at mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations

Although the government has previously emphasized that vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, government public health doctor Leong Iek Hou has hinted at the possibility of mandatory vaccination.

Last week, a government press release stated that stricter restrictions might be possible if the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak intensifies in Macau. “It will be unavoidable that the unvaccinated population sees greater inconvenience,” the government statement warned.

On a local radio show, some audience members slammed the government for this statement, perceiving it as a threat.

When questioned about the measures that will be put in place, Leong, who is the division head for infectious disease prevention and control at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), refrained from mentioning specific measures, adding that the government will follow the example of other jurisdictions.

Neighboring Hong Kong has announced a “no jab, no job” policy.

Leong admitted that the introduction of a similar measure in Macau was possible, which may include the requirement to be fully vaccinated to enter certain venues. Different plans will be released as the pandemic develops, including, Leong hinted, mandatory vaccination if conditions require it.

Since February last year, the government has maintained that Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary.

Last month, when the Vaccination System Executive Regulation was updated, Covid-19 vaccines were included. When questioned as to whether this is a step towards mandating vaccination, pulmonologist Alvis Lo, director of the Health Bureau, said that “as of [this] moment,” Covid-19 vaccinations would be conducted in line with the previous approach.

In Macau, vaccination is governed by Executive Regulations, which are codified by the Chief Executive and the Executive Council. These regulations do not need to be passed by the parliament, which has seldom vetoed government legislation.

Separately, the CDC division head announced that the government has medications to treat Covid-19 infections. There are two types, both in the form of injections, one for mild cases and the other for severe cases.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered several types of oral medicine, including a treatment which may arrive at the end of the first quarter this year. The government is also in possession of pre-manufactured Chinese medications that can slow the disease’s progress.

Discussing plans for a massive outbreak, Leong said that diversified contingencies have been compiled. In the worst-case scenario, patients with mild and asymptomatic cases will be forced to stay home.