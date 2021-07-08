CE, as UM chancellor, reminds university to follow national development plans

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Macau (UM), has impressed upon the university’s management that the institution should play an important role in the future development of Macau.

At a recent Joint Meeting of the University Assembly (UA) and University Council (UC) for the 2020/2021 academic year, the university chancellor remarked that this year marks the beginning of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan of China and the SAR government is working hard on the preparation of the Second Five-Year Plan of Macau in line with the national plan.

Besides supporting Macau’s development in accordance with the development strategies of the nation and the SAR, Ho also stressed that the UM should continue enhance its comprehensive strength in order to achieve a quantum leap, while staying in line with the SAR government’s goal of developing Macau through science and education.

Meanwhile, UM Rector Yonghua Song reported on the university’s efforts in nurturing world-class talent, promoting technology transfer, serving the local community, developing a world-class faculty team, and adhering to the principle of frugality during the normalization of the pandemic.

According to the rector, in the past year, new academic programs such as Doctor of Public Administration, Doctor of Education, Master of Microelectronics, and Master of Financial Technology, have been launched. AL