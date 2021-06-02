CE blames ‘unpredictable’ weather conditions for flooding

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, blames the unpredictable weather conditions for the flooding that occurred during the early hours yesterday in several parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the official inauguration of the revamped Macau Grand Prix Museum, the CE said that the government is doing everything in its capacity to prevent severe flooding and thereby prevent the major damage and material losses to people’s lives caused by these unpredictable events.

Questioned by the media on the topic, the CE said, “We took all possible measures to prevent risks [including] the suspension of [school] classes. But we know that it is impossible to quickly remove all the [flood] water because of weather conditions.” He further added, “It started raining heavily [in] the early hours [yesterday] and it has [rained] severely and uninterruptedly until mid-morning. This caused some inconvenience to the [public] – we know about this.”

The CE also added that the flooding was caused by heavy rain associated with tides occurring on the 1st and 15th day of the month, noting that he had been in contact with the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) who explained that the quantity of rainfall was impossible to predict in advance.

“Unlike a typhoon, for which we can predict a track or route, the rainfall is different and we can only know [the rainfall levels] when it is already happening,” the CE said. According to him, the SMG has also issued warnings, but, “since at [the time of issuing the warning] most people might already be resting, some of them may not immediately be aware of the situation.”

Questioned on the alleged failure of new infrastructure built by the government to reduce flooding in the Inner Harbor area, the CE responded, “This is new infrastructure that is still being tested and requires adjustments [and is therefore not fully functional]. In situations of normal rain, this can solve the problem, but the rain of this morning was very intense. The services are already taking care of that matter and adjusting the system.”

Regarding the functionality of the system, the CE reaffirmed, “I am absolutely sure that to have this [rainwater drainage] system is better than nothing.”

Also questioned on the fact that Macau is now entering peak tropical storm season, the CE remarked that the services are well aware and preparing for the possibility of between five to six typhoons affecting the region this year.

“We are preparing to safeguard the livelihood and assets of the population as much as possible. A few days ago, we conducted a drill to increase the operationality and practice for several situations so people are well prepared. From the government’s side, I can guarantee that we will do everything possible,” he concluded.

Yesterday morning, many residents complained and expressed dissatisfaction via social media about the flooding, with some showing photos and video footage of flooded streets, car parks, and basement areas, as well as shops and other commercial venues with a significant quantity of floodwater.

The Public Security Police Force also issued warnings concerning several cases of falling objects, including wall tiles and concrete pieces from buildings across the city and with special emphasis on the buildings located on the old parts of the city.

Lawmaker Sulu Sou also publicly expressed discontent, saying that the government “keeps making the same mistakes” by not being able to warn the population about severe weather conditions, “causing continuous damage to citizens’ property.”

June 4 Vigil: Taboo topic for CE

Questioned by the media on his opinion about the cancellation of this year’s candlelight vigil to commemorate those who fell during the June 4, 1989 protests at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng said that he would not comment on the matter.

The CE said initially, “I do not wish to make any comments on that topic since the case is now under a court appeal.” When questioned on how he feels about the matter in general, he reiterated, “I won’t make any comments on this matter.”