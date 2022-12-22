CE calls for ‘extra effort’ to put ‘one country, two systems’ into daily practice

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has urged those from civil society and all walks of life to make a “further effort to put into effect the central government’s decisions and plans, by upholding and perfecting the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and translating it into actual deeds,” he said, during a speech at the reception to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region’s (MSAR) establishment.

Ho said such an effort was necessary for everyone to “promote the stable and healthy development of Macau in the new era.”

He explained that everyone should learn about the aspirations set out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which would act as the guidelines now and in the future.

Held by the government at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, the reception attracted approximately 350 guest attendees according to the organizers. The attendees included all the highest officials of the MSAR, the local delegates to the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference as well as the representatives of the central government in Macau.

In his speech, the CE noted the severe impacts on the local economy caused by three years of Covid-19 restrictions, noting Macau’s adherence to the national epidemic prevention policy, which included “prioritizing people’s safety and health, and uniting all sectors of society” among its goals.

Despite noting that the “economy, the livelihoods of people, and local employment had been severely impacted,” Ho said that in 2023, under “strong leadership and support from the central government,” Macau will continue to “optimize prevention measures as appropriate, and implement the ‘20 adjusted measures’ and the ´10 new measures´ announced by the State Council.”

In this sense, he said that the “focus of epidemic control changed from infection prevention and control to medical treatment, thereby safeguarding people’s health and preventing severe cases.” The ongoing monitoring of the pandemic will remain one of the main tasks for the upcoming year.

Year in Review

Reflecting on the past year, the CE highlighted the implementation of the “five-rung housing ladder” policy as well as works to facilitate the development of the “Big Health” industry.

The CE also noted the development of three other key industries, including modern financial services; high and new technology; and exhibitions and conventions. He also mentioned developments in the fields of commerce and trade as well as culture and sports that compose the so-called “1+4” strategy to advance economic diversification.

A significant achievement also mentioned was the completed revision of the gaming laws and regulations, as well as the public tender and contract signing for the new gaming concessions.

Regarding laws and policies, the CE highlighted the legislation of the Legal System for Importing Talented People, which he described as part of an “effort to provide quality human resources as support for the development of the four key industries.”

With such policies in place, the CE said, “Macau can definitely overcome its predicament, and embrace new horizons in terms of post-pandemic development.”

Ho also said that over the past year, significant progress had been made in the construction of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and “steady progress in the establishment of strategies relating to ‘One Center, One Platform, and One Base’.”

Goals for 2023

Looking forward to 2023, the CE said that in line with the national policies being followed, the government will “focus on promoting economic recovery, actively improving people’s livelihoods, and solving the deep-rooted conflicts and problems in economic and social development.” In addition, the government would “expedite adequate economic diversification and the development of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.”

According to the CE, these will help Macau to “continue breaking new ground in various undertakings and make new contributions to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation through the Chinese Path to Modernization.”